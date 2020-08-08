Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have reportedly purchased their first home together, and it's a doozy. Variety reported in May that the celebrity couple bought a massive mansion in one of the most exclusive areas of California.

Variety reports that the couple's new home is a 13,000-square-foot, $13.2 million mansion in a very posh area of Encino in the San Fernando Valley. The house was built on spec and was never offered for public sale. Shelton and Stefani bought it in a private sale to avoid publicity, but Variety published photos of the house that were online from developer Evan Gaskin of Gaskin Design & Development.

The photos show a gleaming white home with black trim and windows, with amenities including a very large motor court, a four-car garage and an oversized pool that sits contiguous to a splendid cabana that includes a wet bar and a separate outdoor kitchen. The swimming pool includes an inset spa.

The interior of the massive mansion includes a high-tech home theater and a lavish kitchen with high-end finishes and appliances.

The luxurious home sits on 1.6 acres of some of the most private land in Encino, and it's situated behind double gates that block the property from public view. It's surrounded on all sides by extensive retaining walls for additional privacy.

Stefani previously owned another lavish mansion in California, which she listed for $35 million in 2017 after her marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended in divorce. Shelton and Stefani were reported to have purchased a home together previously, but Variety states that according to property records, the sale only recently went through and that this is their first home as a couple.

Most recently, Stefani and Shelton have been quarantined together with her family on his ranch in Oklahoma, where they have been making a series of from-home TV appearances.

