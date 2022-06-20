Selena Gomez Felt ‘Ashamed’ After Posing for One of Her Album Covers

Selena Gomez felt "really ashamed" after posing for one of her album covers.

The Only Murders in the Building star sat down for a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter alongside Amy Schumer, Molly Shannon, Tracee Ellis Ross, Quinta Brunson and Bridget Everett. During the conversation, Schumer commended Gomez for carving her own path in the industry.

"I know they put you through a system and make you feel like this is how you have to do it," the I Feel Pretty comedian said. "It takes a lot to go like, 'I'm going to go in this direction.'"

"It's really unfair," Gomez replied. She then opened up about her experience shooting one of her album covers.

“I actually did an album cover, and I was really ashamed after I did it. I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deeper that was going on," she explained. "It was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I’ve done my best. At least I try to be myself."

Check out the interview below. The segment in question takes place around the 33-minute mark:

Although Gomez didn't specify which album cover made her feel that way, it's likely that she was referring to the cover for her 2015 release Revival.

The black-and-white cover features a tasteful nude. See below:

Selena Gomez Revival album cover Interscope Records loading...

That same year, Gomez told Entertainment Weekly that she learned "it’s okay to let down my walls with my music, to feel sexy and good." She also mentioned how Christina Aguilera's Stripped — the cover for which features a topless photo of the "Dirrty" singer — was one of her favorite albums.

"I just did things that weren't really me," she said. "There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin... I really don't think I was [that] person."

She alluded to her path to self discovery during the roundtable with THR.

"I'm not an overly sexual person," Gomez said. "Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but it doesn't mean it's for somebody else. It can be for me.”