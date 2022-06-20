Firefighters are still battling a massive forest fire in the Wharton State Forest as of Monday morning.

The fire broke out in Washington Township, Burlington County on Sunday and is still raging on Monday morning.

It’s estimated that more than 2,100 acres have burned, and it’s only 20% contained as of the last update from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. No injuries have been reported at this point.



The smoke can be seen billowing for miles from the scene, of course, across South Jersey.

The fire is burning in a mostly rural area, but at least six structures in the Paradise Lakes Campground are threatened by the flames, officials say.

Plus, activities at the Mullica River Campground (including kayaking and canoeing) have been suspended.

Roads in the immediate area are closed, including Route 206 from Chew Road to Stokes Road.

Firefighters from Atlantic, Burlington, and Ocean Counties are among those battling the flames.