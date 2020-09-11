Selena Gomez Opens Up About Anxiety, Learning About the U.S. During Quarantine

Selena Gomez opened up about life in quarantine and how she's dealt with anxiety and being alone during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The "Rare" singer was the guest on The Big Ticket Podcast on Thursday (September 10), where she revealed she's been using downtime to be introspective and learn more about both herself and her country.

"It’s definitely the most time I’ve spent on my own probably since I was sixteen," Gomez admitted. "At first it was super uncomfortable, more so because of the anxiety I was carrying because of everything that is happening."

"I also feel like I got the opportunity to learn a lot about my country in ways that I never have before," she added. "I feel like I’ve gained a sense of knowledge and a sense of feeling good about saying what I’m saying, and I feel good about what I’m standing by, and I’m not going to let other opinions conduct what I feel personally."

Gomez also launched her HBO Max Original show, Selena + Chef, during quarantine. The cooking show was recently renewed for a second season.

"It was actually just during quarantine," she said of the show. "I had just moved into my house, and I had this dream kitchen, and I just imagined making meals and doing all of that, but then I realized I only knew how to cook like five things."