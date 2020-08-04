As you may have heard, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back for more action in a CGI reboot developed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in partnership with Nickelodeon. The latest TMNT movie was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows in 2016, which was better than its 2014 predecessor, but not by much. One could argue that the franchise has finally run out of air, but Rogen believes he has a spin that will make the premise feel fresh again.

In advance of his new HBO Max release An American Pickle, Rogen spoke with Collider about future projects, including his TMNT movie. According to Rogen, the secret ingredient for his reboot is embracing the feeling of being a teenager:

As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most. And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film.

We’ve seen TMNT adaptations that focus on the ‘mutant’ aspect and the ‘ninja’ aspect, but we haven’s really seen one that focuses on the coming-of-age aspect. In that sense, Rogen might have a really good idea on his hands. And considering Rogen’s expertise in that category, he’s the right man for the job. Get ready for turtle angst, acne, and pizza. Lots of pizza.