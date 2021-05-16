Seth Rogen attempted to meet Beyoncé and was left with a stained suit.

Although Rogen and the "Formation" singer both voice-acted in Disney's 2019 remake of The Lion King, at the time, the co-stars had never met or worked together.

"I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together," he recalled to E! Online. "I charged over. Instinct took over."

However, Queen Bey's security team promptly stopped him from approaching the pair.

"I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink," he continued, sharing how his screwdriver cocktail splashed all over his suit. "I got what I deserved...I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyoncé."

Rogen was scheduled to present an award at the Grammys, so he managed to hide the stain from the cameras by careful arm placement.

The actor added that his new memoir, Year Book, goes into more detail about the encounter. "It's not everything. There is more but it's probably more than I should have written," Rogen admitted.

Eventually, Rogen got to meet the iconic singer. He recounted their meeting on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2019. Instead of approaching Bey, Rogen waited for her to come to him backstage.

"I wasn't going to go up to her, mostly for fear. Last time I approached her was at the Grammys around eleven years ago... it was terrible," he shared.

"So I was wary of going near her because I look like someone who you would want to keep away from Beyoncé in general," Rogen joked. "I waited for her to approach me, which they teach you. She was very nice and my beard actually got stuck in her sequin a little bit. If you look closely, you'll see some gray hair on her shoulder."