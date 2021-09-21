‘Sex and The City’ Actor Willie Garson (Stanford) Has Died at the Age of 57

Beloved 'Sex and the City' star Willie Garson has died. He was perhaps best known for his role as Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker)'s male best friend.

Garson was 57 years old. His death was first reported Tuesday evening by TMZ.com. He was apparently battling cancer, but that news has not been officially confirmed.

While he wasn't a regular character per se, he was one of the most beloved stars of the show.

We've seen pictures of Garson on set for the filming of the series reboot "And Just Like That" — which is currently happening in New York. It's not clear how many episodes the character was slated to appear in.

Tributes are pouring from across Hollywood including Garson's longtime friend, Rob Morrow.

Garson appeared in the "Sex and the City" movies as well.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details when we know them.

