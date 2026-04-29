She is one of the hottest stars on the planet right now, and we want to send YOU to see her up close and personal.

Zara Larsson is hitting the TODAY show plaza in Rockefeller Center on Friday, May 8, 2026, and you could be a VIP to see her live that morning up close and personal.

You may get to hear her hits including "Midnight Sun," "Lush Life," "Stateside," and more live on the TODAY show plaza.

The rest of the world will have to watch on TV, but you could be there in person, courtesy of Epic Records. And, of course, you'll get to bring your bestie!

Enter to win below:

Stay tuned because our biggest summer of fun is just getting started with tickets to the biggest shows, exclusive events, prizes and so much more!

Townsquare Media's standard contest rules apply. Winner will responsible for their own transportation to the show. One (1) winner will randomly be chosen at 12:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 6th from all valid entries between WPST-FM, WJLK-FM and WSJO-FM.