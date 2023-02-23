How would you like to have some pre-St. Patrick's Day fun at Peddler's Village?

Save the date. The 10th Annual Shake Your Shamrock with Scoogie races will be taking place on Sunday, March 12th.

You can register now for either an 8K, 5K, the Little Leprechaun 1/2 Mile Kid's Fun Run, or the Pot o' Gold 2 Mile Fun Run Walk.

Gather up all of the green you can find (beads, hats, shamrock headbands, tutus, face paint, and whatever else you can think of), sign up and go. It's a family friendly event...even your furry family members are welcome to join in the fun...tell your friends too.

All your green could win you a prize. There's going to be a costume contest. The best St. Patrick's Day outfits are going to win gift certificates to shops and restaurants in Peddler's Village.

York Road (Route 263) and Street Road is where the races will be, they will be closed to traffic that morning.

After the races, make sure to stick around for the what they're calling the "biggest and best St. Patty's Day party around." Sounds like a great day to me.

Peddler's Village suggests you park at Giggleberry Fair.

This event is expected to fill up quickly, so register today. If you register by February 28th you'll save some money also. For more information and to register, click here.

Peddler's Village has tons of fun events and festivals throughout the year. My family and I love to visit often.

Peeps in The Village kicks off March 13th. You won't want to miss that either.

