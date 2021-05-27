Should Philadelphia Sports Fans Stop Heckling Athletes?

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have made the playoffs and now it is a completely different atmosphere from last season's playoffs. Fans are allowed in the stadiums and they are bringing the energy for the home team.

Unfortunately, some fans have brought ignorance and are spitting at the opponent team players as well as throwing popcorn. Very disrespectful. We can all say we have all done our fair share of taunting to the visiting team but there is a fine line you just don't pass.

At Wednesday's games between New York and Atlanta as well as Philadelphia against Washington, there were some incidents that were very uncalled for. One was where a Sixers fan threw popcorn on Russel Westbrook, an injured Washington player and the other incident was when a New York fan spit at Trae Young from the Atlanta basketball team.

Many people have always said that sports fans from both cities Philadelphia and New York are very ignorant and do things that are unnecessary. Should sports fans for both cities change their ways of being "aggressive" and should fans be penalized if caught doing something that is inappropriate?

Professional athletes feel that they can't do anything to the fans because they have way more to lose than the fan base.

Many people are also saying that sports fans have always been that way and should stay that way because society has made everything too "soft." We've heard Philadelphia sports team fans say that they will never change their ways and will continue to heckle athletes.