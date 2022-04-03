Showstopping 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Moments
Stars shined on the 2022 Grammys red carpet Sunday (April 3).
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Arena, where performers and nominees alike brought their A-game outfits and fashion statements to Sin City for Music's Biggest Night.
Olivia Rodrigo also shined in a black, albeit form-fitting number. The "drivers license" singer was up for awards in all Big Four categories, with a total of seven nominations for 2022.
But black wasn't the only popular color on the red carpet. Pink was also on trend for the evening, with Chrissy Teigen, St. Vincent, Tinashe and Saweetie all rocking bubblegum hues.
2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
Below, take a look at the most talked-about celebrity fashion moments at the 2022 Grammy Awards.