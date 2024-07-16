SPOILERS: A Sneak Peak at Olivia Rodrigo’s Philadelphia Setlist for ‘The Guts Tour’ at The Wells Fargo Center

We've been waiting for this moment since the SECOND the show was announced. It's going to be one of summer 2024's hottest shows in the ENTIRE City of Philadelphia, and it's finally (almost) here!

Olivia Rodrigo brings 'The Guts World Tour' to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Get our free mobile app

Some fans want to know EVERYTHING (including the setlist).

But we also understand that some other fans don't want to know everything, so we'll warn you you that there may be MANY spoilers posted below about the setlist.

What Is Olivia Rodrigo's Philadelphia Setlist?

Here's the setlist we're expecting to see performed by Olivia Rodrigo on Friday night in Philly at the Wells Fargo Center:

bad idea right?

ballad of a homeschooled girl

vampire

traitor

drivers license

(keep scrolling)

teenage dream

pretty isn’t pretty

love is embarrassing

making the bed

Logical

(keep scrolling)

enough for you

lacy

jealousy, jealousy

Can't Catch Me Now

happier

(keep scrolling)

Favorite crime

deja vu

(keep scrolling)

the grudge

brutal

obsessed

all-american bitch

Encore:

good 4 u

get him back!