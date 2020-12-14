Six Flags Extends Holiday In the Park Drive-Thru Into January 2021

Six Flags Great Adventure just announced plans to EXTEND their Holiday in the Park drive-thru celebration into January 2021.

The drive-thru nighttime event will now extend operations to include Monday through Sunday evenings from January 4 through January 10, 2021, Six Flags just announced.

Six Flags' Holiday in the Park celebration (with the thrill of roller coasters, fire pits & more) will wrap on January 3. It's open for select days until then. Click here to learn more.



So the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru celebration, which has been SUPER popular for the past few weeks, will offer the perfect family-friendly (and COVID safe) activity for families from their own vehicles.

Six Flags' Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience is one of the largest events of its kind in the Northeast (and it's the only one inside a theme park). With 12 immersive, distinctly different areas throughout the park it's colorful and a ton of fun.

Guests enjoy distanced greetings from beloved holiday characters decked out for the holidays, popular iconic holiday decorations, and much more.

By the way, have we mentioned how AWESOME it would be to just drive through the theme park? In fact, this is the first time that Six Flags Great Adventure has offered such a thrill.

All guests are required to make a reservation for Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience at www.sixflags.com/reserve.