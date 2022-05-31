Six Flags Great Adventure prepares for ‘British Invasion’ June 3

If you live in New Jersey, you love Six Flags Great Adventure. But, if you live here you also may take it for granted, because it’s so close!

You may not realize that there are people who come from all over the world to experience the magic of Six Flags Great Adventure.

On June 3, international fans will experience what we all have right in our backyard.

According to a theme park press release, 56 members of the Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain will descend upon the theme park to ride its world renowned roller coasters.

The Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain is comprised of 56 members from the UK (plus one from Norway) – 38 men and 18 women ranging from age 26 to 75. 12 of them who are making their first trip to America. The club is about to embark on a 17-day trip to 16 amusement parks from Toronto to Atlanta, including four Six Flags theme parks.

The group is so excited about this trip which is being named, appropriately, “Back on Track,” after being postponed twice due to the pandemic.

The RCCGB, with 1300 members worldwide, and led by founder and chairman Andy Hine, MBE, is making his 180th trip to the U.S., having already brought more than 2,500 coaster enthusiasts from the UK to visit over 90 different U.S. parks a total of 235 times.

In 2004, Hine was recognized for his contributions to the theme park industry by the queen of England who gave him the prestigious MBE honor. MBE is a pretty cool honor, meaning Member of the Order of the British Empire.

The RCCGB, making its fifth visit to Six Flags Great Adventure since 1988 to ride its world-renowned roller coasters, will experience their first rides on the new Jersey Devil Coaster, the world’s tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster, as well as Kingda Ka, the world’s tallest coaster and El Toro, recently named best roller coaster in America by USA Today as one of the best.

Hine was committed to rebooking the trip because, “I wanted to help support the parks that had been closed due to COVID and encourage people to visit again.”

I’m not gonna lie. There is a feeling of pride I have in knowing that our state is the home of one of the greatest theme parks in the world and that it’s worth traveling to from just about anywhere.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

