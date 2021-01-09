Sixers May Be Forced To Cancel Saturday’s Game

This whole pandemic has had the sports world all messed up. The seasons were stopped for a while and some were shortened because of the coronavirus. Now, many of the professional sports leagues have some very strict COVID-19 protocols.

The National Basketball Association is one of the leagues that have sports in session at the moment. The league rules for the pandemic are to be followed and can not be broken, all for a good reason. At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers can possibly suffer because of the league's COVID-19 rules.

According to Bucks County Courier Times, Seth Curry, the Philadelphia 76ers point guard tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday which forced the team to quarantine in New York for a day. The way that is hurting the team is because that forces multiple players to be placed on the injured list and leaves the team with only 6 players on the roster.

Because of his positive test, Seth Curry can not play with the Sixers this Saturday (01/09). The other players placed on the injury list include Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Danny Green, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Vincent Poirier and Paul Reed, according to Bucks County Courier Times. Those other 7 players are still in limbo and don't know if they will be able to play because of the NBA's league's health-and-safety protocols.

The only available players according to Bucks County Courier Times are Ben Simmons, Dwight Howard, Tony Bradley, Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe and Dakota Mathias.

We learned that the Philadelphia 76ers just need 2 players out of the big questionable list to be able to play on Saturday.