Sixers Player Andre Drummond Helping Young Athletes With a $15,000 Scholarship

Growing up I always wanted to be a professional athlete. Unfortunately, that did not happen. If I would have become a professional athlete I would have done exactly what the Philadelphia 76ers player, Andre Drummond, is doing.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Andre Drummond has teamed up with a company called BTL Aesthetics that will offer $15,000 scholarships to young up-and-coming athletes.

The young athletes that will be able to enter to get the $15,000 scholarship have to be attending either high school or college.

Andre Drummond told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he really loves to help young athletes because "it starts there." The Philadelphia 76ers player also said since he did not have this opportunity himself, he now does it "for them to get the opportunity to better themselves, their schooling and their chance to go to college, and get a better education."

Doing this type of thing is something that Andre Drummond takes a lot of pride in, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

We learned that the company that Andre Drummond teamed up with is a company that specializes in physiotherapy and body sculpting.

It was stated on the BTL Athletes Scholarship blog site that there will be 5 lucky young student-athletes that will be the winners of the $15,000 scholarships each.

In an Instagram post, Andre Drummond asked young athletes to submit videos letting him know what confidence means to them in their sport and how it has impacted their lives.

According to a blog created by BTL Athletes Scholarship, the application deadline is February 1, 2022. The 5 winners will be chosen on February 28, 2022. You can submit your video now on the BTL Athletes Scholarship site.