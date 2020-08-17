Snooki Tells Toms River To “Relax”

If there was a step by step guide on how to ingratiate yourself to your new neighborhood, I don't know that telling the town to relax would be on the first page.

Or second or third, for that matter.

But following the hoopla that ensued when news got out of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's purchase of a waterfront home in Toms River, the former Jersey Shore star took to her podcast to tell the community to chill out.

According to the Asbury Park Press, on the most recent episode of her podcast, she shared her frustration with the attention by saying, “I'm with my children, calm the [expletive] down”.

She said that now, more than a decade after the hard partying bunch stormed the Seaside Heights boardwalk on MTV, she's just trying to take it easy with her family, saying:

“I'm not going to bother anybody. We're not throwing house parties like we're ‘Jersey Shore,’ 2009. Like, I have three kids, let me enjoy Toms River. I'm allowed.”

I kind of feel two ways about this.

First, yes, she's absolutely right, she should have the right to enjoy all that Ocean County has to offer with her family.

But, on the other hand, there's also part of me that wants to say, well, she kind of brought it on herself, don't you think?

I mean, sure, we all do stupid things when we're young. Things that we don't necessarily want to stick with us as adults.

But, and this is a big "but", most of us don't do it on TV and make millions off of it.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not trying to chase Snooks and her family out of Toms River, she's absolutely entitled to her privacy, and rubberneckers driving by to gawk is kind of gross if we're being honest.

Unfortunately though, this particular kind of notoriety is going to come with some baggage and scrutiny, especially when it was this community that didn't really look so great on television all those years ago.

In a final shot across the bow to the county seat, Snooki said this about having now lived in both Brick and Toms River.

“I definitely love the Brick community better because they're much nicer”.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of 92.7 WOBM, Townsquare Media, its employees, or advertisers.