Alexa, play Ariana Grande "Thank You Next."

It's been a couple months since Kim Kardashian and former SNL star Pete Davidson broke off their steamy 9-month relationship, and he already has another contender in line for his next romance.

And not just any contender - "The Kim Kardashian of Staten Island." Or at least that's what she likes to call herself.

MTV's 'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick wants to be the second Kim K in Pete's life, and she made it no secret that she wants to shoot her shot.

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED – Red Carpet Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Check out her tweet below!

Seems like a match made in heaven, right? After all, Pete Davidson is arguably Staten Island's favorite son. He even made a movie called "The King of Staten Island" (which was pretty good, by the way.)

Actually, this isn't a terrible way to go about meeting him. Kim Kardashian put feelers out there to get into touch with Pete after her appearance on SNL last year. She acquired his phone number through some connections, and the rest is history. So all Angelina would have to do is rely on the Twitter birds to manifest this into reality for her - if Pete is willing, of course.

Personally, I don't know how appealing it would be for Pete to start dating someone who fashions herself as another version of his ex-girlfriend. Seems a bit weird if you ask me.

But you can't deny that this would make for an interesting episode on reality TV!

Do you think Angelina could actually have a shot, or is this just wishful thinking? Tell us what you think!

Guy Fieri's "Chicken Guy" is Coming to the Jersey Shore A look at Guy Fieri's new "Chicken Guy" eatery coming to Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey