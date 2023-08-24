“Wawa Has PIZZA!” – ‘MTV Jersey Shore’ Boys Seen Filming at Wildwood’s Wawa!

"Let's GOOO!" The boys are back in town! And they're making a special Wawa run!

If you were in Wildwood recently, you might have seen some familiar faces at Wawa!

MTV Jersey Shore's Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Mike “The Situation” were just spotted filming a commercial for Wawa at their iconic Wildwood location at 418 W Rio Grande Ave!

TikTok user @JilyBean was there to capture the cool moment! After the film crew shouts "Action", you can see Pauly, Mike and Vinny skipping from the store into their blue retro car holding a pizza box, shouting "Let's GOOO! Wawa has pizza! Wawa has PIZZA!"

The only Jersey boy missing was Ronnie! But I still can't wait to see this commercial! Check out the footage down below. It made me giggle quite a bit - they're so adorably goofy!

So yeah - Safe bet to say it's a commercial to promote Wawa's new pizza menu item! Which, if you didn't hear the boys clearly enough, yes - Wawa has PIT-ZUH!

Their ovens are hot and ready! You can order a pizza for dinner starting at 4pm, all the way up until 3 am for your late-night cravings. Honestly a great tactic for when all the other pizzerias are closed. Wawa once again coming in clutch for late, late night meals!

Can't wait to see how the commercial turns out!

Have you tried the Wawa pizza yet? Give us your verdict in the comments!

