Snoop Dogg Says He Charges $250,000 for a Verse

If you want a guest verse from Snoop Dogg, it's gonna cost you.

The Doggfather recently sat down with the Full Send Podcast for an episode that aired on Wednesday (April 20). During the chat, Snoop Dogg was asked how much he demands for a feature verse. The number the California rap legend rolled out was pretty steep.

"About $250,000," he told the hosts around the 21-minute mark of the interview. "You'll get about 16 bars," Snoop added, referencing the standard number of bars in a rap verse. "And when it's time to do the video, I need another $250[,000] up out of you. And you only got an hour so get to filming."

Snoop Dogg's asking price might seem high, but many big artists are claiming they pull in over six-figures to appear on a track. A verse from Jay-Z is rumored to run a rapper his whole budget. Nicki Minaj is said to demand upward of $500,000 to put her vocals on a song. A feature verse from YoungBoy Never Broke Again is reportedly going for $300,000. Last year, DaBaby boasted that he charges $300,000 for a verse.

Last month, Lil Durk claimed he demands $350,000 to get on a track during an episode on the Full Send Podcast. "If I don't know you? I ain't gon' lie, I gotta go $350,000. I got receipts," Durk said.

"No, listen," he continued. "You gotta have receipts. ’Cause somebody can come up here just to lie to boost theirselves or...we got receipts."

Check out the full interview with Snoop Dogg on the Full Send Podcast below.