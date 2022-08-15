Snoop Dogg Gets His Own Cereal Snoop Loopz

Snoop Dogg is dipping into the cereal business with his own brand called Snoop Loopz.

Snoop Dogg's breakfast food venture was announced by Master P on Aug. 13. The Louisiana music mogul shared a video of Snoop's cereal box on Instagram. The box features an image of a blue dog holding a spoon. The dog is standing behind a bowl of cereal similar to Foot Loops. "More Marshmallow" the box boasts, as well as "Gluten Free."

"Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop loopz," P captioned the video. "@snoopdogg we’re taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com The more we make the more we give. #GODisgood #familybusiness Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!"

Snoop Dogg also reposted the announcement on IG. The California rap legend now joins a list of rappers who have had cereals, recently. In 2019, Travis Scott and Reese's Puffs came together to create a limited-edition LaFlame branded launch. The same year, Lil Durk announced the release of his DurkiO's cereal with Miami-based company SoFlo Snacks. In 2020, Lil Yachty did a collaboration with Reese's Puffs.

The difference with Snoop is he appears to own the company producing the cereal. According to the Snoop Loopz website, some of the profits from purchases of the cereal with benefit charities such as the Door of Hope, an organization that helps families deal with homelessness.

Master P has been delving into the food industry for a while with a line of energy drinks, chips, ramen noodles, cereal, pancakes and more.

See Snoop Dogg and Master P Announce Snoop's New Cereal Below