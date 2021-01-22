Soulja Boy Sued for Allegedly Raping, Beating and Holding Former Personal Assistant Hostage

Soulja Boy has reportedly been sued by his former assistant, who claims he raped her during the time she spent as his employee.

A woman, who has identified herself as "Jane Doe," filed a legal complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court against the Atlanta-bred rapper on Thursday (Jan. 21), claiming that he raped her, held her hostage, subjected her to a hostile work environment and did not pay her wages that she earned.

The woman, who began working for the 30-year-old artist around December of 2018, also alleges that Soulja expected her to be readily available at all times to cook, clean, chauffeur and perform personal assistant duties. Soulja Boy agreed to compensate the woman $500 a week for her services, which reportedly required her undivided attention—20 hours a day, seven days a week.

After working with Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, for less than a month, the anonymous woman claims that she began to receive "unsolicited photos of his penis." The filing notes that they established a brief consensual relationship, which ultimately turned violent.

Around Jan. 23, 2019, the woman says Soulja subjected her to periods of jealousy and uncontrolled rage. She also claims the "Kiss Me Through the Phone" rhymer kicked, body slammed and punched her—including repeatedly in the head on 10 separate occasions—and also threatened to physically harm her. The woman shared one instance in which she was punched in the head so hard that she lost consciousness.

Soulja Boy would allegedly "become enraged" if the woman received comments on her Instagram page or if her phone rang. He also allegedly threatened her and said, "I should have killed you."

The woman alleges that in February of 2019, Soulja sexually assaulted her for the first time. After this incident took place, she says the hip-hop artist expressed remorse and offered her $1,000. However, the alleged abuse continued and included the woman being inappropriately touched by him on her body and her pants being forcefully removed. She accuses Soulja Boy of raping her. This abuse allegedly happened on numerous occasions and sometimes twice in one day.

The unnamed former assistant said when she attempted to leave, Soulja Boy locked her in her room for three days "without hot water" until she no longer wished to leave.

In August of last year, the woman claims she was attacked so hard that she "thought she was going to die." After she regained consciousness while on the lawn outside of his home, the woman fled without taking any of her belongings.

In September or October of 2020, the woman alleges she was raped again by Soulja Boy when she came to retrieve her property. She reportedly returned to the home with law enforcement, but was denied entry. The woman says she left without taking her personal belongings. She also says she wasn't paid for the 18 months that she worked for Soulja Boy.

Neama Rahmani, the woman's attorney, said in a statement, "Way’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatized and filled her with fear. His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely hampered our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable."

The lawsuit was filed a year-and-a-half after Soulja Boy was released from jail nearly five months early in 2019, after being placed behind bars for probation violation. This is also the second time Soulja Boy has been sued in a year's time. In January of 2020, the rapper was sued by a woman for assault, battery and false imprisonment stemming from a 2019 incident in which she accuses him and a personal assistant of wrapping her in duct tape in his home for nearly six hours after she wanted to leave.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Superior Court, the woman's attorney and Soulja Boy for a comment on this matter.