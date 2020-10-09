A ‘Space Mountain’ Movie Is Ready to Blast Off

A couple months ago, ScreenCrush published a list of Disneyland rides that deserved their own movies, in anticipation of Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie. The picks included Kilimanjaro Safaris, Grizzly River Run, and, at #9, Space Mountain.

So maybe Disney are big readers of ScreenCrush? We’re kidding obviously, but regardless: A few months later, The Hollywood Reporter says Disney is now developing a Space Mountain film. They’ve assigned Joby Harold, writer of the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan TV series, to work on the script. They don’t know much more about the project than that:

Logline details are being kept hidden amidst the rings of Saturn but it is described as a family adventure. The project, which is in the early stages, is intended for theatrical release.

Let us guess: The movie is set in space... where there is ... a mountain.

Back here on Earth, there are five Space Mountains scattered across the globe, at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland. None have particularly extensive stories; all are variations on roller coasters where you board a “rocket” and “fly” in “outer space” — typically indoor tracks kept in the dark to create the illusion of space and heighten the thrills. They’re great, classic Disney rides — everyone knows what Space Mountain is. Which is precisely why they’re using that name to make a movie. In the meantime, Jungle Cruise is scheduled to open in theaters on July 30, 2021.