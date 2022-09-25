Thought Chilly Fall Weather Would Kill The Spotted Lanternflies? Think Again.

Tired of the Spotted Lanternflies yet? Allow me to answer that for you: Yes.

If you're like me, you were probably under the assumption that as soon as the weather started getting chillier, they would be much less likely to survive. That when the fall weather really start to kick in, they would start to die off more rapidly. That this year's battle would soon be over.

Guess again.

Spotted lanternfly on maple tree Getty Images loading...

NJ.com says that according to experts, spotted lanernflies, which have been plaguing tall buildings and urban areas in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and surrounding areas, will continue to swarm in large numbers through October and much of November.

Wildlife experts say that we won't start to see their numbers dwindle until temperatures drop down to around 28 degrees! Once we hit those temperatures for a few straight days, the winged adults will finally start to die off. This will most likely be around mid-December.

Photo by Magi Kern on Unsplash Photo by Magi Kern on Unsplash loading...

But there's more bad news: Even the frigid weather won't kill most of the eggs. Right now, adults are in the mating process, and females are depositing their eggs on tree trunks/branches, outdoor furniture, firewood, and other hard, flat objects. They'll lie in wait through the winter until they hatch to plague us again next spring.

Here's what the eggs look like on the side of trees. They almost look like the bark itself.

So strap in for a couple more months of the flies! By now, you know the call the action: If you see them, kill them. And that includes the eggs. Scrape them off those hard surfaces, for the good of your fellow men, women, and for your plants and homes!

8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central Jersey Sink your teeth into these hot, fresh apple cider donuts this fall!