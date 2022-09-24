Everyone in New Jersey has had their encounters, and their horror stories with the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly this summer.

Spotted lanternfly Spotted lanternfly (NJ DEP) loading...

2022 will be remembered as the summer of the Spotted Lanternfly as we all began a battle that none of us could ever seem to win.

Every time we thought we were making any kind of progress by swatting one of these pests, it seemed like two or three more pop up.

Did you also notice that for some reason they seem to fly right at you? Like, right at your head. And they're creepy when they hop away when you're trying to swat them.

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media loading...

Here's an update on how chillier weather will impact the Spotted Lanternfly in New Jersey and what they've been up to lately.

First of all, these little buggers spent most of August trying to make, well, more little buggers, according to northjersey.com.

That's right, after a month of lanternfly summer love, the insects are laying eggs now and will do so until November.

Magi Kern, Unsplash Magi Kern, Unsplash loading...

The bugs we're seeing now will be dead by early winter, according to the experts, but their autumn work is set for a new batch of Spotted Lanternflies for next year.

Those eggs that are being produced now will hatch in May, so it looks like we are going to have to get used to these annoying, destructive pests next summer as well.

And for all you spider haters out there, some experts think spiders might eat these pesky insects, so maybe we can start to rethink our relationships with our eight-legged foes.

Would You Rather Eat Bugs? Experts say we could cure world hunger and save the planet by eating bugs and chefs are making them look awfully tasty.

The Top 50 Best Sandwich Shops You Need To Eat At In New Jersey