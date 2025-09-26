Starbucks some cuts and adjustments to their business model, and it appears as if the Philadelphia area could be hit particularly hard. We just learned that at least six Starbucks stores in Philadelphia will be closing (forever) this weekend.

First though, let’s get some context.

Starbucks Announces Plans to Close Stores & Layoff Employees

Starbucks, one of the largest coffee retailers in the nation, announced plans for some significant restructuring earlier this week.

In the announcement, which was highly publicized yesterday (September 25), they said they would close approximately 1% of their North American stores. In addition they’re planning on laying off approximately 900 corporate jobs. It’s all a part of their $1 billion turnaround plan as they battle slowing sales and rising costs nationwide.

Of course, immediately there were questions about the closures, and we just confirmed that at least six stores in Philadelphia will be closing:

Which Philadelphia Starbucks Stores Will Close in September 2025?

The Starbucks locations that will be closing this weekend (either on Sunday or Monday),, according to the company are:

1500 Market Street

1709 Chestnut Street

1900 Market Street

490 N. Broad Street

1128 Walnut Street

1801 Spruce Street

The news has been confirmed initially via reporting from the Philadelphia Business Journal. It was also confirmed on the Starbucks website where these stores appear to be closed starting next week.

Earlier in the day, Philadelphia’s NBC 10 spoke to an employee at one of those stores who said he wasn’t sure if he would be relocated to another location. He was caught off guard by the short notice, he said.

Signs appear to be going up at the stores to inform customers that the stores will be closing as well.

Why Is Starbucks Closing Stores Nationwide?

Of course, as the company faces some financial headwinds (with rising costs and slowing sales), it’s no wonder that they’re closing some stores. But why these stores?

Well, as part of the restructuring plan the company says they are focusing on closing “underperforming stores where the physical environment doesn't meet customer expectations or where there isn't a path to financial success.”

In spite of these closings, Starbucks will still operate approximately 12 stores within the City of Philadelphia.