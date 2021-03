Back in the 60s, hippy vibes were everywhere. Nowadays, you will be able to find some people with hippy vibes here and there. If you are trying to experience a day full of hippie vibes I will say, I think we found the right place for you on Airbnb . The Hippy Hut in East Windsor is full of surprises and according to the Airbnb ad "you’ll be sure to feel like a hippy!"