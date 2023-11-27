It’s officially the holiday season and it’s about that time to cram in every single holiday-inspired activity before December 25!

I feel like everywhere you turn this time of year in New Jersey, there’s always a place to pull over that's decorated in snowmen and lights. I know we are all biased and have that one specific Christmas shop or village that they’re indebted to, but this is one I found online that you for sure need to stop by when you’re in the area. This Christmas Tree farm in Manalapan looks like it’s straight out of a Hallmark movie\

It’s called Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm and it looks like one of the many Christmas village sets you’ve seen in any Hallmark movie that airs between the month of November and December I can’t wait to visit!

There are hundreds of different holiday-themed things to buy from lights and trees to pies and wreaths, it looks almost impossible to walk out of here without your arms being full.

It’s perfect if you’re the type of person who always has room for “just one more decoration” in your house this time of year. Not only do they have a huge shop, but they also are a tree farm and you can even cut your own Christmas tree down!

After you shop around and grab your tree, you can stop by and see some of the farm animals that are out and about on the farm as well as grab a donut at their donut shop.

Their Christmas village and shop is officially open for the season now and they’re located at 114 Daum Rd, Manalapan Twp, New Jersey, 07726.

