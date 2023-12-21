It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the best feeling is kicking your feet up on the couch under a warm blanket and watching your favorite Christmas movie. We all have our favorites that we just HAVE to watch year after year and it wouldn’t truly feel like Christmas without them!

Looper has officially made a map of the most popular Christmas movies in each state and I have to I'm not sure how I feel about the people of Pennsylvania's pick!

Tons of movies are considered to be holiday classics like Frosty the Snowman, Elf, and Home Alone, but none of those have been named the most famous Christmas classic in Pennsylvania!

The website Looper used research on IIMDb and Google trends to determine the most popular Christmas movies by state and this is PA’s.

What Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie in Pennsylvania for 2023?

The absolute most popular Christmas movie for the people of Pennsylvania this year is Four Christmases. The movie stars many famous actors and actresses like Kristin Chenoweth, Vince Vaughn, Tim McGraw, Jon Favreau, Reese Witherspoon, and more.

I've never seen this movie, but online it has pretty good reviews and it is extremely loved throughout the state of Pennsylvania. It was released back in 2008 and is a comedy Christmas movie about a couple visiting all 4 of their divorced parents on Christmas day. With that description alone, it seems like a hilarious way to enjoy the holidays.

