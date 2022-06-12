The vacant Stockton Medical Building in Galloway that's been under construction and appearing like it might be demolished seems to be getting a facelift instead.



Stockton Medical Building, on the corner of Jimmie Leeds Road and Chris Gaupp Road, has been unoccupied for some time.

Once home to several medical practices, including Atlantic Medical Imaging offices, Stockton Medical Building is empty.

Late last summer, we noticed a surveyor's trailer and a cargo container in the building's parking lot. Since then, the building has slowly been under construction, with all signs pointing now to renovation rather than demolition.

While we have no official confirmation on the plans for the building, its façade has been removed down to its concrete foundation, and now looks like this:

I live in Galloway, and some neighbors say the inside has been all but gutted, and that some serious architectural changes are reportedly in store. We'll have to keep watching and waiting and monitoring its progress.

