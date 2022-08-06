As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?

Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of Cherrywood Drive. The Rita's Water Ice that used to be there was quickly and suddenly torn down in one day. Directly next to it, the former Entenmann's Bakery met the same fate.

TSM South Jersey TSM South Jersey loading...

That was on one side of the old Pizza Hut restaurant. On the other side was Nifty Fifty's restaurant, which has also been demolished, the land underneath leveled for a future car wash.

I just assumed the Pizza Hut, the first I ever ate at as a kid, would become a casualty of one of those two projects. But there it stands...still.

Remember These Ads?/YouTube Remember These Ads?/YouTube loading...

Get our free mobile app

Now, Blackwood-Clementon Road is not WITHOUT a Pizza Hut. There's still a carry-out store in Cherrywood Plaza where Starbucks is. But does anyone know what's to become of the OLD Pizza Hut? Is that abandoned building with its overgrown shrubbery just going to stand in between two brand new (built from the ground up) businesses?

I'd love any intel you have, if you're able to share. Until then, I'll just keep watching and waiting.

30 New Jersey Restaurants We Wish Would Make a Comeback From locally owned establishments like Ponzio's and Zaberer's to national chains like Chi-Chi's and The Ground Round, you're sounding off on the New Jersey restaurants you'd love to dine at again, if only they didn't go out of business.

15 Kid-Friendly Places to Eat in South Jersey When you take the family out for a bite to eat, you want the kids to be able to have a little fun in an environment that welcomes them and lets them be themselves. Here's a bunch of kid-friendly restaurants in South Jersey.