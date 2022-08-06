What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?

What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?

TSM South Jersey

As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?

Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of Cherrywood Drive. The Rita's Water Ice that used to be there was quickly and suddenly torn down in one day. Directly next to it, the former Entenmann's Bakery met the same fate.

TSM South Jersey
loading...

That was on one side of the old Pizza Hut restaurant. On the other side was Nifty Fifty's restaurant, which has also been demolished, the land underneath leveled for a future car wash.

I just assumed the Pizza Hut, the first I ever ate at as a kid, would become a casualty of one of those two projects. But there it stands...still.

Remember These Ads?/YouTube
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Now, Blackwood-Clementon Road is not WITHOUT a Pizza Hut. There's still a carry-out store in Cherrywood Plaza where Starbucks is. But does anyone know what's to become of the OLD Pizza Hut? Is that abandoned building with its overgrown shrubbery just going to stand in between two brand new (built from the ground up) businesses?

I'd love any intel you have, if you're able to share. Until then, I'll just keep watching and waiting.

30 New Jersey Restaurants We Wish Would Make a Comeback

From locally owned establishments like Ponzio's and Zaberer's to national chains like Chi-Chi's and The Ground Round, you're sounding off on the New Jersey restaurants you'd love to dine at again, if only they didn't go out of business.

15 Kid-Friendly Places to Eat in South Jersey

When you take the family out for a bite to eat, you want the kids to be able to have a little fun in an environment that welcomes them and lets them be themselves. Here's a bunch of kid-friendly restaurants in South Jersey.

RAD! Deptford Mall Stores We Totally Shopped in the 80s

No one in the 1980s hung out at the Deptford Mall in Gloucester County to kill time. Shopping its Merry Go Round, DEB, Sam Goody, and more was our idea of fun! Check out a list of totally awesome stores and restaurants we had to hit.
Filed Under: Blackwood, Camden County, Clementon, Construction, Gloucester Township, Pizza Hut, Social Share, Super Wawa
Categories: Lifestyle, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top