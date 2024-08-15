Do you feel it?

Summer is starting to slip away. Sigh.

The mornings aren't so bright anymore when I drive to work, with the sun rising a little bit later each day now. Summer nights are cut a little shorter by the day too.

Car on asphalt road on summer day at park LeManna loading...

Soon we'll be headed to pumpkin patches, going on hayrides, sipping our Pumpkin Spice lattes, and watching football.

But, before we yell, "It's fall y'all," there is still plenty of warm, Jersey beach weather to come, so make plans to "go down the shore," like us Jersey folks say.

I'm a Jersey Girl and love going down the shore. I go as often as I can. Ocean City is my happy place. I've recently made it my second home...a dream come true.

Get our free mobile app

This time of year at the Jersey Shore tends to be a little crowded, so I'm always searching for a more quiet spot to spend the day.

I came upon a list of New Jersey Monthly's favorite hidden beaches, and one of them is a stone's throw from my happy place.

I bet you've never been to Strathmere, have you?

Google Google loading...

It's a total hidden gem.

It's right between Ocean City and Sea Isle City. Even the beach entrances are kind of hidden.

Google Google loading...

You didn't realize there was a town between them, did you? I didn't either.

Population of Strathmere:158

Maybe I shouldn't be telling you this or it's suddenly going to be more crowded, but it's one of the few free beaches in New Jersey. Free street parking too. There's even a lifeguard to keep you safe.

Google Google loading...

There's no boardwalk, amusements or nightclubs, just you and this beautiful beach.

If you're hungry, the popular Deauville Inn isn't far. It's an awesome place to watch the sunset. Darn it, I keep giving away my secrets. Ha ha.

READ MORE: NEW RULES: Here's how to get your NJ ANCHOR rebate check this year

Next time you're in area or if you've craving some peaceful beach time, check it out.

For more of New Jersey Monthly's favorite hidden beaches, click here.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker