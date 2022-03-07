‘Apollo 10 1/2’ Trailer: Richard Linklater Heads to Space

It’s been more than 15 years since Richard Linklater last made an animated movie. In the early and mid-2000s he added rotoscoping — where you draw over film frames to create an animated/live-action hybrid — to his bag of filmmaking tricks. His Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly both became acclaimed arthouse hits. Then, he returned to live-action and stayed there for more than a decade.

Finally, he’s back with a new animated feature, and this one looks to be one of Linklater’s most autobiographical movies to date. It’s called Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood and it draws on Linklater’s own memories of growing up amidst the race to the moon for a whimsical story that involves the Moon Landing and hippies. Check out the trailer for the movie below:

You might have recognized Jack Black as the narrator; the cast also includes Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Zachary Levi and Glen Powell. Here is Apollo 10 1/2’s official synopsis:

APOLLO 10 ½: A SPACE AGE CHILDHOOD tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives – the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston, Texas who has intergalactic dreams of his own. Taking inspiration from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater’s own life, APOLLO 10 ½: A SPACE AGE CHILDHOOD is a snapshot of American life in the 1960s that is part coming of age, part societal commentary, and part out-of-this-world adventure.

And here is Linklater’s comment on the film, via the official press release:

After the years of work on Apollo 10 1/2, I think everyone involved is excited to take folks on these intermingled journeys - one a young astronaut's trip to the moon, and another that runs hand-in-hand with him and his family in the suburbs near NASA. I wanted it to be many things at once: a re-creation, a fantasy, and a memoir of ephemera, and making a large portion of the film during these dark and unsettling last two years only sharpened our focus as to what were primarily trying to share in this story, namely the hope, optimism, communal spirit, and creativity of that time.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood premieres on Netflix on April 1.