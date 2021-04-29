Taco Bell is Giving Away Free Tacos Next Week

Delish says, Taco Bell is giving out free tacos next week and you're going to want to get your hands on them. On May 4th Taco Bell is giving our free tacos. Why do you ask? Because of the moon of course. Yeah, I didn't know what they meant when I read that either. I had to do some research and there is going to be a lunar event that will make the moon look like a taco. So, what Taco Bell is doing is, giving away free tacos to people who go on their app or website on May 4th from 8pm to Midnight. You just go on their app or website and claim the taco. Not sure if there's a limit on one taco per person. Not sure if you can bounce around from location to location. I'm sure that will be clear once you sign up to get it.

We do taco night at least once a week. Whether it's Taco Tuesday, Taco Thursday or Fiesta Friday, we make it work. We love tacos. We even buy the nacho cheese flavored tacos from the grocery store and they taste just like the Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell. It's fabulous. We top our tacos with all kinds of toppings and of course have some margaritas too. Taco night is super fun, but free tacos are even better. Make sure you get your free taco on May 4th from Taco Bell.