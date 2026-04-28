This will be the last summer for a popular vendor at the Trenton Farmers Market in Lawrence Township, NJ.

Jasmine's Nadas not renewing lease at Trenton Farmers Market

Jasmine, of Jasmine's Nadas restaurant, took to social media on Saturday (April 25) to inform her customers (she calls them her "babes") of the sad news. She will not be renewing her lease at the Market, but vows this won't be the end of the business she's so passionate about.

READ MORE: Spring for the Arts Craft & Music Festival in Lawrence is May 2

Jasmine's Nadas Jasmine's Nadas loading...

Get our free mobile app

Jasmine's Nadas hasn't had an easy time at the Trenton Farmers Market. The restaurant was hit by not one, but two cars, and it's been burglarized, with the thief making off with a large amount of cash. Due to the these hardships, and a tough winter, Jasmine's Nadas fell behind with her rent payments to the Market.

READ MORE: Jamie Ding's winning streak came to an end on Jeopardy! He lives in Lawrence.

Jasmine's Nadas Jasmine's Nadas loading...

Jasmine's Nadas is making good on back rent payments to Trenton Farmers Market

After discussions, Jasmine and the Board of Directors at the Trenton Farmers Market, agreed on with a monthly amount to begin to pay off the debt. Jasmine says she's been diligent in staying on track with the payments. The monthly payment has since increased to an amount she didn't agree to and can't afford.

"I just truly can't continue to put my family in anymore financial distress. This has been very hard on us. I love what I'm doing. I love making empanadas for everyone. I love everyone that comes into see me," Jasmine told 94.5 WPST.

She's not done yet. Go grab some delicious empanadas and say hi to Jasmine at the Trenton Farmers Market. Her fiery personality, kind heart, and delicious food has won over many in the community.

Jasmine's Nadas has over 35 different kinds of empanadas

If you're unfamiliar with Jasmine's Nadas, it's an empanada restaurant with over 35 different kinds of handmade empanadas, quesadillas, tacos, eggrolls, rice, and more. The restaurant is located in a small building in one of the parking lots at the market. Jasmine also hosts cooking classes at her restaurant for the community.

A call to the Trenton Farmers Market management had not been returned at the time of the publishing of this article.