Saying she trusts in perfect timing, Yolanda Hadid has once again put her gorgeous Bucks County farm up for sale, according to Realtor. It has a price tag of over $10 million. The estate "fell out of escrow" when it was originally up for sale last year.

Yolanda Hadid's farm in New Hope is for sale again after deal fell through last year

The 32-acre lavender and horse farm in New Hope first hit the market in September 2025. Hadid has owned it for eight years and had a hand in renovating much of the property. It's dreamy with a main farmhouse and three guest cottages, one for each of her children.

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid involved in a car accident in New Hope

The hidden property served as an escape for the family

Hadid's two daughters, Gigi and Bella, are well-known supermodels. Gigi is dating Bucks County native Bradley Cooper. Hadid also has a son, Anwar. All three were raised in Los Angeles, so this hidden, picturesque estate in Bucks County is what Yolanda calls their "safe haven."

Get our free mobile app

Take a little look inside. Wouldn't you love a closet like this one?

Revi Haviv/Carl Gambino/Compass Real Estate Revi Haviv/Carl Gambino/Compass Real Estate loading...

The redesign of the houses on the property has been described as having a "modern European" look.

Revi Haviv/Carl Gambino/Compass Real Estate Revi Haviv/Carl Gambino/Compass Real Estate loading...

One of the living spaces has framed Vogue covers that the Hadids have been featured on.

Revi Haviv/Carl Gambino/Compass Real Estate Revi Haviv/Carl Gambino/Compass Real Estate loading...

The spaces were created for the family to escape the bustling cities where they work.

Revi Haviv/Carl Gambino/Compass Real Estate Revi Haviv/Carl Gambino/Compass Real Estate loading...

Yolanda said she found this property during a difficult time in her life. She was going through a divorce and suffering from Lyme Disease.

Revi Haviv/Carl Gambino/Compass Real Estate Revi Haviv/Carl Gambino/Compass Real Estate loading...

Hadid posted on Instagram, "When the Farm fell out of escrow last year, I chose to see it as a gift...more sunsets, more time, more moments, more meaning. To keep the magic alive, I just planted over 3,000 new lavender plants as an act of faith and promise to the land to keep the traditions moving forward. Today after a long winter I open the doors again...with gratitude in my heart for all it has given me and my family."

To see the official listing, click here.

LOOK: Richest billionaires in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Pennsylvania using data from Forbes. Gallery Credit: Stacker