Taco Bell Took Away Potatoes But They Gave us a New Freeze Flavor

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't unnecessarily sad that Taco Bell removed the potato items from their menu. The Spicy Potato Soft Taco has been a staple in my order. And the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes ... RIP. Although I'm still holding out hope they'll make their return to the menu.

In the midst of removing a ton of menu items, Taco Bell added a new freeze flavor to their menu. I always add a freeze to my order and I love when they have limited edition flavors like their watermelon one. And now I've got a new one to try.

They just added the Dragonfruit Freeze drink to the menu. And spoiler alert - it looks delicious. So what's it taste like? According to Taco Bell -

a tropical frozen beverage swirled with a burst of dragonfruit flavor.

The new freeze flavor isn't the only new thing hitting the menu. Apparently Taco Bell will also be adding things like a Quesalupa, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and their new Green Sauce. Those items are expected to hit menus throughout the rest of the year. I also can't stop giggling about word "Quesalupa". It's just so fun to say.

Just because their adding new items doesn't mean people are forgiving Taco Bell for ditching the potatoes.

Why can't we have it all? That's my opinion.

