New Starbucks Kiwi Starfruit Refresher Has us Hanging Onto Summer

Pumpkin, hold on for one second, we have a little more summer sippin' to do.

Starbucks new refresher drink has us hanging onto the final days of warm weather and summer fun. And when they release one new refresher flavor, it's basically two because if you add coconut milk to a refresher it's a whole different drink.

The Kiwi Starfruit Starbucks Refreshers Beverage and the Star Drink are the two new delicious flavors.

So what does this new drink taste like? Here's what you'll be sipping on according to Delish -

The new Refresher is made with starfruit-flavored juice and real kiwi pieces shaken with ice and will be added to the permanent menu for you to enjoy any time you want. The Star Drink is made with the same Kiwi Starfruit Starbucks Refreshers Beverage but with added coconut milk.

Adding coconut gives it a plant based creamy sweetness. If you're looking for some more sweet flavor but aren't into coconut milk, try adding lemonade instead.

I was scrolling through the Twitter thread where they announced the new drink and I think this was my favorite interaction between Starbucks and another Twitter user -

So this new drink has been confirmed to be summer themed and not Shrek themed. Got it.

The new drink is ready to order at any Starbucks location!

