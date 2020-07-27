Target Will Not Be Open Thanksgiving 2020

Target announced this morning they will not be open on Thanksgiving because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release posted to their website, they wrote, "The holiday season is going to be very different this year."

Target CEO Brian Cornell said they'll continue adjusting their plans to bring ease and joy to their customers. Their goal is to make Target 'America's safest place to shop this holiday."

The major retailer suggests that instead of shopping on Thanksgiving, you enjoy time spent with your family. They'll be open with deals throughout the holiday season to prevent long lines.

Target's holiday deals will be available earlier than ever this year. They'll start their holiday savings in October instead of the end of November. The store suggests people sign up for Target Circle, their free loyalty program to get additional savings over the holidays.

Also announced, they'll be adding fresh and frozen groceries to their pickup and delivery services this fall. Customers will be able to get groceries through Drive-Up. Previously, frozen and fresh groceries were not offered as a Drive-Up or delivery option.

Hundreds of people have weighed in with their comments online.

Jason Lemieux wrote, "It should be closed. Keep this up."

Monica Hauser Janckila said, "It's a good thing. They need family time too!"

Michelle Bruneau commented, "Close it up!!! Thanksgiving Day is about family. If people want to do their shopping then do it at midnight like it used to be. No reason to be in a store on Thanksgiving Day. And right now we should all enjoy that time with our loved ones."