I know how much you love Target, I do, too. It has everything you need and everything you didn't know you needed, right?

But, it was just announced that a popular company perk that helps you save money is going away soon, according to USA Today.

Target getting rid of price-matching from Walmart and Amazon

Starting Monday, July 28, there will be no more price-matching from other stores. Sigh. Target officials don't seem to think this will be a big deal, though.

What this means is if there's an item you'd like to buy, and you see the same item for cheaper at Walmart or Amazon online, you can bring the flyer, or show the Target associate the online ad, and Target will match the cheaper price, so you're not paying more.

I've taken advantage of this perk several times. It comes along with a huge sense of satisfaction. You feel like you're saving a ton of money, when it's usually just a few bucks, but a few bucks add up, right?

Target will still price-match within the store and on its website

You can still save money at Target, though. Target will continue to price match itself.

Let me explain. If you buy a hairdryer and it goes on sale over the next 14 days, and you see the sale price, you can bring back your receipts (which are stored in the Target app, making things nice and easy), and you will get the difference back.

Walmart stopped price-matching other stores in 2019

Don't be mad at Target. Walmart stopped doing the same thing back in 2019, and Amazon does not price match at all.

