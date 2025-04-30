Let’s be honest, you could spend hours walking through the aisles of Target.

You walk in to grab toothpaste and somehow you walk out with a cart full of candles, throw pillows, snacks, and a random cute outfit that you have nowhere to go in. It’s only natural.

The Target effect is so real.

It’s full of trendy, adorable things for all around your house and for your wardrobe that your mind tricks you into thinking that you just need.

For some reason, it’s just more fun to shop at Target than it is to shop anywhere else, and not to mention, it’s a one-stop shop.

You can find just about everything you need there, from food to clothing to medicine and more.

Even if you're Target's biggest fan, there’s something you may not know about it.

There is one way to save some money if you’re a frequent flyer at your local New Jersey Target.

Something that everyone may not know is that there are actually weekly markdown schedules that could save you a ton of money.

There’s a schedule of markdowns on different items each day of the week, and this information is just floating out there online.

I’ve never heard of this, so it feels like my duty as a target lover to pass the information along.

What Is Target's Weekly Markdown Schedule?

Monday

Electronics

Kids' Clothing

Books

Baby Items

Office Supplies

Tuesday

Women's Clothing

Pet Items

Market Food

Home Goods

Wednesday

Men's Clothing

Beauty

Diapers

Garden

Furniture

Thursday

Housewares

Shoes

Toys

Sporting Goods

Decor

Luggage

Friday

Auto

Hardware

Jewlery

Cosmetics

If you're a frequent flyer at Target, keep this in mind. A little bit of planning can save yoou a good amount of money.

Get those deals!

