New Jersey Farm Now Selling Taylor Ham Ice Cream – Would You Try?

There is a New Jersey-themed concoction that I predict is about to take over this Summer.

There is a place called Windy Brow Farms that is located at 359 Ride Road in Newton and they have brought back one of their seasonal treats by popular demand.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Who is ready to try TAYLOR HAM ICE CREAM!?!? And yes, the ice cream contains chunks of Taylor Ham. (Do you think there are salt, pepper, ketchup sprinkles to go on top?)

(Yes, I know at the Jersey Shore it is called Pork Roll. But don't argue with me, argue with Windy Brow Farms who named it!)

Also shown in the photo above is French Toast Ice Cream....another new ice cream flavor from Windy Brow Farms.

Hmmmm....which breakfast meets dessert treat would you want to try first?

If you want to head up to Windy Brow Farms, it is just under a two hour drive which may be worth it to try the unique ice cream flavor.

The regular hours for the farm store are Thursday to Monday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The hours for ice cream are Friday to Sunday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

You can also give them a call at (973) 579-9657 for any additional questions.

Okay....race you there!

Take a look at Windy Brow Farms' website and Facebook Page for additional updates.

