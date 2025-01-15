The Best Pork Roll Sandwiches in All Of New Jersey

Nothing hits the spot quite like a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich on a crisp morning in New Jersey.

With the egg and pork roll sizzling hot, a Kaiser roll that’s perfectly soft and airy, it feels like all is right with the world while enjoying New Jersey’s most iconic sandwich.

Love Food recently compiled a list highlighting the most iconic sandwiches from all 50 states, and naturally, the Pork Roll (or Taylor Ham), egg, and cheese snagged the top spot for New Jersey!

While this may not come as a huge surprise to locals, what caught my attention was the unexpected detail buried in their rankings.

Love Food shared their picks for where to find the best pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich in the Garden State and named not one but two standout locations.

Everyone has their go-to place for a breakfast sandwich or bagel, but if you’re on the hunt for the absolute best pork roll, egg, and cheese in New Jersey, here’s where you should head:

Johnny’s Pork Roll - Red Bank, New Jersey

Situated at 8A Monmouth Street in Red Bank, Johnny’s Pork Roll has earned a reputation as one of the top spots in New Jersey for this beloved sandwich. They even offer a pork roll food truck that can cater to your events, bringing the goodness straight to you.

Russo’s Market - North Wildwood, New Jersey

Located at 9th and Ocean Avenue in North Wildwood, Russo’s Market is famous for more than just its pork roll sandwiches. Known for their amazing steaks, hoagies, and burgers, this spot is a summer staple.

While Russo’s is temporarily closed for the winter, they’ll be back in business when the warmer months roll around.

Check out these legendary New Jersey spots and taste the magic for yourself!

