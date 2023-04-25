After months of waiting, the big weekend is FINALLY here. Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour will be in Philadelphia for Mother's Day Weekend from May 12 through the 14th, and we cannot wait for the shows. That is if you were lucky enough to get tickets, right?

Some Swifties want to know EVERYTHING like the setlist. Others don't. So we must warn you there are spoilers posted below.

In terms of logistics, by the way, we got you covered on what you need to know to get into the show. Like what is the baggage policy at The Linc for The Eras Tour? That's here. What time do parking lots open for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at the Linc in Philly? We've also got that here.

OK! Now let's get into the set times and setlist though.

What Time Does the Taylor Swift Concert in Philadelphia Start?

OK. So we all know it's all about the tailgate, right? Especially for the shows at the Linc.

The venue has also not released the time(s) that the lots and gates will open just yet, but it's safe to assume they'll open by the middle of the afternoon.

For most events at the Linc, K Lot is typically the first lot to open before an event.

We'll update this as soon as the venue announces more details.

What Will Taylor Swift's Setlist For 'The Eras Tour' at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Be?

'The Eras Tour' naturally covers all of the "eras of Taylor Swift. Taylor HAS definitely been changing up the set list a little bit in each city, so there will be a few surprises.

We've compiled some recent setlists from stops in Arizona, Las Vegas, Tampa, and Houston to make this list via Setlist.fm.

'Lover’

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

‘Fearless’

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

‘Evermore’

’tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

Champagne problems

tolerate it

‘Reputation’

… Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

‘Speak Now’

Enchanted

'Red’

Red

22

We Are Never Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10-Minute Version)

‘folklore’

seven

the 1

betty

the last great American dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

'1989’

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise songs

Taylor has been surprising fans by performing songs that nobody expects.

Some of them have even been the first time she's performed them live. With a catalog of songs as deep as she has, it's not surprising that there's a ton of opportunity for hits.

These have included: this is me trying, State of Grace, Today Was a Fairytale, and more.

‘Midnights’

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

If you're going to the show, we can't wait to see you there!