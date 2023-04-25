SPOILERS AHEAD: Taylor Swift’s Setlist & Set Time for ‘The Eras Tour’ at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa
After months of waiting, the big weekend is FINALLY here. Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour will be in Philadelphia for Mother's Day Weekend from May 12 through the 14th, and we cannot wait for the shows. That is if you were lucky enough to get tickets, right?
Some Swifties want to know EVERYTHING like the setlist. Others don't. So we must warn you there are spoilers posted below.
In terms of logistics, by the way, we got you covered on what you need to know to get into the show. Like what is the baggage policy at The Linc for The Eras Tour? That's here. What time do parking lots open for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at the Linc in Philly? We've also got that here.
OK! Now let's get into the set times and setlist though.
What Time Does the Taylor Swift Concert in Philadelphia Start?
OK. So we all know it's all about the tailgate, right? Especially for the shows at the Linc.
The venue has also not released the time(s) that the lots and gates will open just yet, but it's safe to assume they'll open by the middle of the afternoon.
For most events at the Linc, K Lot is typically the first lot to open before an event.
We'll update this as soon as the venue announces more details.
What Will Taylor Swift's Setlist For 'The Eras Tour' at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Be?
'The Eras Tour' naturally covers all of the "eras of Taylor Swift. Taylor HAS definitely been changing up the set list a little bit in each city, so there will be a few surprises.
We've compiled some recent setlists from stops in Arizona, Las Vegas, Tampa, and Houston to make this list via Setlist.fm.
'Lover’
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover
The Archer
‘Fearless’
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story
‘Evermore’
’tis the damn season
willow
marjorie
Champagne problems
tolerate it
‘Reputation’
… Ready for It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
‘Speak Now’
Enchanted
'Red’
Red
22
We Are Never Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well (10-Minute Version)
‘folklore’
seven
the 1
betty
the last great American dynasty
august
illicit affairs
my tears ricochet
cardigan
'1989’
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
Surprise songs
Taylor has been surprising fans by performing songs that nobody expects.
Some of them have even been the first time she's performed them live. With a catalog of songs as deep as she has, it's not surprising that there's a ton of opportunity for hits.
These have included: this is me trying, State of Grace, Today Was a Fairytale, and more.
‘Midnights’
Lavender Haze
Anti-Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma
If you're going to the show, we can't wait to see you there!