It's about to be one of the busiest summers (ever) in Philadelphia, and the region's largest transit authority says they're ready for the big crowds as we gear up for The World Cup 2026.

SEPTA Will Offer Additional Service for Matches

Yes, SEPTA is prepared with extra service on the Broad Street Line (known as the B train).

SEPTA anticipates that they will transport approximately 31,000 riders to The Linc for each match. They say they'll be able to move 15,000 people per hour with their increase service.

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That's an impressive increase in service. Plus, they say that on match days, the B and L (Market-Frankford Line) will operate overnight with trains running every 30 minutes to select stations.

Plus, SEPTA rides will cost the same as any other trip. It'll be just $2.90 to ride the "B" Train (Broad Street Line) to the stadium for a match.

It's a welcome price. Especially given the fact that New Jersey Transit and the MBTA in Massachusetts have made headlines for how much money they'll be charging fans to ride trains to their stadiums in East Rutherford, NJ and Foxborough, MA.

Rides Home From the Games Will Be Free

And! Riding home from the match will actually be free.

Airbnb is sponsoring free rides home from NRG Station on match days. Those will start at halftime and continue for two hours following the end of the match, according to today's announcement.

SEPTA Will Also Offer Extra Service for the FIFA Fan Festival

Meanwhile, a large fan festival will open for the duration of the World Cup in Lemon Hill. SEPTA is prepared to transport fans to and from that area as well.

They'll be providing additional service on bus routes 32 and 48. They say that fans can expect frequent service (15 minutes or less) on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If this all works out as they plan, SEPTA could be the real hero of the World Cup. New Jersey Transit has already been called out for the prices they'll be charging to get to MetLife Stadium.

And, of course, anyone who has been to both stadiums will tell you: getting to the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field) is much easier than getting to MetLife Stadium.