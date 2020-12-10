Taylor Swift Enchants Fans With ‘Willow': Watch the Video + Learn the Lyrics

Taylor Swift ushered in her latest era with her new single, "willow."

The "cardigan" singer announced the release of her ninth studio album, evermore, just hours before its release. Along with the record, she premiered a music video for her single, "willow."

The music video provides a dreamscape that flashes back between Swift all grown up and as a child playing pretend with a boy. Once Swift performs as her older self, we're met with the boy, all grown up. The man is portrayed by her boyfriend and actor, Joe Alwyn.

Swift is stuck performing in her box before agreeing to escape and meet him after dark. The folk singer escapes into the forest where witches are circling a bonfire. Before we could decipher details, Swift emerges from the wood piano that was seen in her previous "cardigan" music video. Alwyn greets her and they walk off into the light together.



Watch the music video, below.

Swift created the new record with her frequent collaborators, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Justin Vernon and WB, a.k.a. William Bowery, the pen name Alwyn. "We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around," Swift teased fans of her collaborators and co-writes.

The record will feature two collaborations. Haim is featured on "no body, no crime" while The National collaborated on "coney island." Additionally, the deluxe edition of the album will feature two bonus tracks, “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go.”

Learn the lyrics to Taylor Swift's "willow," below.

[Verse 1]

I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night

Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife

And if it was an open shut case

I never would have known from the look on your face

Lost in your current, like a priceless wine

[Chorus]

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

[Verse 2]

Head on the pillow, I can feel you sneaking in

As if you own a mythical thing

Like you were a trophy or a champion ring

And there was one prize I'd cheat to win

[Repeat Chorus]

[Bridge]

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow.

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

Life was a willow and it bent right to your hand

[Verse 3]

They cut me out time and time again

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

But I come back stronger than a 90's trend

Wait for the signal, and I'll meet you after dark

Show me the places where others gave you scars

Now this is an open shut case

I guess I should have known from the look on your face

Every bait and switch was a work of art

[Repeat Chorus x 2]