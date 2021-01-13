Taylor Swift’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Discussed During Supreme Court Case

Taylor Swift's sexual assault case was cited during a recent Supreme Court case.

On Tuesday (January 12), oral arguments were heard during Chike Uzuegbunam's case against Georgia Gwinnett College, who allegedly threatened him with disciplinary actions for speaking about his Christian faith outside at a campus food court.

Uzuegbunam along with another college student requested to sue the college for nominal damages for violating their first amendment rights, their freedom of speech. Courts have previously awarded nominal damages for constitutional violations.

Justice Elena Kagan brought up the "Lover" singer's case, citing it as a possible example of what the plaintiffs could try for. She called Swift's lawsuit "the most famous nominal damages case I know of in recent times.” Kagan described Swift as not being interested in the money, only the principle.

In 2017, Swift brought a sexual assault case against a radio DJ who allegedly grabbed her backside during a meet and greet while she was on her Red Tour. Swift sought a mere $1 in nominal damages.

“It was unquestionable physical harm, but she just asked for this one dollar to say that she had been harmed,” Justice Kagan told Georgia Solicitor General Andrew A. Pinson, according to The New York Times.

“What Taylor Swift wanted was, you know, [a] vindication of the moral right, the legal right, that sexual assault is reprehensible and wrong,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett added.

According to news outlets covering the suit, Georgia Gwinnett College enforced a "severe" version of their previous school speech code. Shortly after the incident took place, the college removed the policy. Students can now speak anywhere on campus without having to obtain a permit.