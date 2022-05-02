NJ brands, retailers showing their thanks to teachers this week

I'm lucky enough to have plenty of current and former teachers in my family and they are some of the most selfless people I know.

They spend hours on end planning and preparing lessons, staying after school hours after it lets out, working long nights and weekends, and even spending money out of their own pockets to make sure their students are given the absolute best chance to succeed.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 2-6, and after these last two-plus years, there are few occupations that deserve their own appreciation week more than teachers.

This week, there are lots of great deals from businesses and restaurants to thank teachers. Obviously check with your local store to confirm as these deals are subject to change.

Barnes & Noble

If you're a teacher you probably already know Barnes & Noble have an educators program, but they're also giving up to 25% off during their educator appreciation days.

Michael's

Ah, the crafty teacher's favorite place. Michael's is giving teachers 15% off as long as they verify their school ID using Michael's rewards.

Crayola

Crayola is giving everyone 20% using the code EDUCATORS on their teacher gift ideas page.

Cole Haan

Teachers and students, this one is for you. Cole Haan is giving teachers and students 20% off as long as they can provide their school-provided email addresses.

Anne Taylor Loft

Teachers can get 15% off full-price purchases.

L.L. Bean

Teachers and students can get up to 15% off their order.

Lenovo

Another one here for teachers and students. You can get up to 5% off some great tech gadgets.

Microsoft

Not to be outdone by Lenovo, Microsoft is giving educators and students up to 10% off.

Apple

Apple is giving both teachers and students discounts on their most popular tech.

Sonic Drive-In

Who doesn't love free food? Sonic is giving away a free cheeseburger to teachers enrolled in their free Teachers' Circle program. They're also donating up to $1.5 million to teachers' favorite charities.

23andMe

Teachers can save $20-$100 off select DNA test kits.

Adobe Creative Cloud

Fan of Photoshop and other Adobe programs? Teachers and students can get some hefty savings from Adobe with a valid school email address.

The Rutgers Graduate School of Education has a fantastic list of even more discounts teachers and students can take advantage of.

