Jason Sudeikis Supposedly Laid Under Olivia Wilde’s Car to Prevent Her From Bringing Harry Styles Her ‘Special Salad’

Did Jason Sudeikis actually lay underneath his now ex-wife Olivia Wilde's car in an attempt to stop her from delivering Harry Styles her "special salad?"

While the House star and Ted Lasso actor were together between 2011 and 2020, they welcomed two children together — eight-year-old Otis and six-year-old Daisy. The children's former nanny revealed to The Daily Mail that Wilde allegedly was having an affair with the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker while still engaged to Sudeikis.

During one incident, the nanny claimed that Sudeikis was so hurt by Wilde's apparent infidelity that he laid underneath her car in a "desperate bid" to stop her from leaving their home to see Styles. Sudeikis was allegedly sent into a tizzy when he saw Wilde make a salad for her new boyfriend with her "special dressing" in their kitchen.

"The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house," the nanny claimed. "She was saying: 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you.' And he said: 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?'"

The alleged argument made Wilde return inside before Sudeikis joined her. However, it didn't end there.

"It was back and forth," the nanny recalled. "He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry. Jason told me: 'She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].'"

"I said, what salad dressing?" the nanny questioned. "He said: 'She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she's taken it to have it with him now.' I don't know what was in it. Out of everything, he was like, 'She made her special salad dressing and took it to him.'''

The former couple released a joint statement to the outlet regarding their former employee's claim.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Their former nanny of three years noted that Sudeikis received text messages and voicemails from Wilde saying that she loved him while filming Don't Worry Darling, where she met and began dating Styles.

"She's left us... she's f---ing someone else," Sudeikis allegedly ranted to the nanny. "She put the move on him [Styles]. She kissed him at one of the dinners they had for the cast in Palm Springs. She did that."