Teens Starts Line Sitting Business At New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission

I remember having my first job at the age of 16 and it was at Universal Studio Hollywood. I was a toll booth attendant. It was nice to get a check at a young age but I will be honest I never would have thought about starting my own business back then. Salute to all teens that have that hustle mentality and are trying to start their own business at young ages.

Speaking of that hustle mentality, NJ.com recently reported that a New Jersey teen started their little summer business at a New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. The 17-year-old, Bryanna Patterson, told NJ.com that she was waiting in line waiting to register her personal vehicle and overheard a person behind her mention that he would pay someone to wait in line for him. That's when she decided to start her own business.

If you've never heard of a "professional line sitter," now you have. Making something out of nothing, pretty much.

According to NJ.com, the young teen runs her line sitter business at two different New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations, one in Freehold and the other in Lakewood. You have to make sure you book her in advance though because there is a high demand since the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission was close for so long.

We also learned that Patterson doesn't work alone. She actually has a business partner by the name of Alina Krupinski. I don't blame her for having a friend with her because standing in that line all alone has to be painful.

Patterson also told NJ.com that most of the customers that she gets are seniors, disabled people, and those that have extremely busy schedules with work. It costs the customers $100 to book the teens but if you are trying to get something done this August you are out of luck because the line sitter business is fully booked for the month.